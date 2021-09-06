SILVER ALERT: 69-year-old from Price County, possible connection to Ironwood

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen leaving a nursing home on Sunday.

According to authorities, 69-year-old Anthony Nicely was last seen on Sept. 5 around 4:10 p.m. leaving a nursing home. Virginia Nicely was seen pushing Anthony in a wheelchair.

Anthony could be a passenger in a 2019 Ram 1500 that is being driven by Virginia. Officials say there are possible connections to two cities in Michigan (Ironwood and Hersey) as well as three cities in Wisconsin (Glidden, Eagle River and Superior).

Anthony is described as 5’8″ tall with brown eyes and gray hair. He also has a scar on his chest and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt.

The vehicle is described as a 2019 gray Ram 1500 Pickup with license plate number RA4801. The truck also says ‘BIGHORN’ in the lower-left corner of the tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Price County Sheriff’s Office at 715-339-3011.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

