WISCONSIN (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Anna Abel from Ladysmith, Rusk County, Wisconsin.

She was last seen on Monday at around 11:30 a.m. in Wisconsin Rapids. Abel was traveling to a family member’s house in King, Wis. but never showed up.

A picture of what Anna Abel’s 2016 Dark Grey Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Entervan with a side-entry ramp would look like

Abel is described as a 5’2″ weighing 175lbs with hazel eyes and short grey hair. She may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a white “W” on it, black pants, and red and black shoes.

The vehicle associated with Abel is a 2016 Dark Grey Dodge Grand Caravan that is grey in color. The license plate is ADM4845 and does have a handicap-accessible door.

Anyone with information on Abel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 532-2200.