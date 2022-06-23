STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old female from Sturgeon Bay.

Maynette Jutila, 71, was last seen on Lake Street in Two Rivers. Jutila was traveling to Thedacare in Neenah to visit a family member.

Juntila is described as 5’02” and weighs around 128 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. She is possibly wearing sweatpants and a large t-shirt.

The community is asked to keep an eye out for a Silver Chevrolet HHR with a Wisconsin license plate APW1128.

The 71-year-old does have a history of memory loss.

Anyone with information about Maynette Jutila’s whereabouts should contact the Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 920-746-2450.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.