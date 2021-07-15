UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, 72-year-old found safe

THURSDAY 7/15/2021 6:52 a.m.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 72-year-old Warren Strelcheck has been canceled, as he was found safe.

According to authorities, Strelcheck has been found safe, and there was no further information provided.

ORIGINAL: SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old man from Rock Co., could be traveling to Black River Falls

THURSDAY 7/15/2021 5:23 a.m.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Warren Strelcheck from Janesville.

According to authorities, Strelcheck was last seen on July 14 around 9:30 p.m. when he left his residence in Janesville. Strelcheck left without his cell phone and could be traveling to the Black River Falls area.

Strelcheck is described as 5’11” and 250 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He also has a rash on his face and was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve polo shirt with the words ‘Rural Carrier’ written on it, dark blue work pants, black tennis shoes and wire-rim glasses when driving.

Strelcheck was driving his dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number RX9187.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

