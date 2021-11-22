SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old missing from the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV)- Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man from the Milwaukee area.

The silver alert was released on Monday, November 22.

72-year-old Marvin Britton of Milwaukee was last seen on Monday around 4 p.m. He was last seen at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and was seen exiting the center with an unidentified woman who got into a gray van.

Britton is wearing a gray sweat jacket, gray sweat pants, and a black Vietnam veterans hat.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Department of Veterans Affairs Police- Milwaukee. Their number is (414) 384-2000, extension 42222.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details emerge.