MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Roger Trepasso who was last seen leaving his home in Manitowoc on April 12.

According to authorities, Trepasso left his home around 4:30 p.m. on April 12 and has not returned home. He reportedly does not usually take the highway, but officials indicated that he was in the Greenfield area around 1:30 a.m. on April 13.

Trepasso is described as 5’11” and 140 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown flannel shirt, green jacket and black tennis shoes.

He was driving a 2019 red Ford EcoSport with license plate number AEW4714.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551.