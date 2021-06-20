UPDATE: Missing Appleton man found safe

SUNDAY 6/20/2021 6:38 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert has been canceled for 75-year-old Paul Siket, as he has been found safe.

Siket and his dog Jack were found safe according to authorities.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will udpate this story if more information is released.

SUNDAY 6/20/2021 5:39 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Paul Siket from Appleton that was last seen near Regal Terrace in Appleton.

According to authorities, Siket left his home on Sunday, June 20 around 2:30 p.m. to walk his dog near Appleton East High School. Siket has not returned home and his dog’s name is Jack and weighs about 30 pounds.

Siket is described as 6ft and 165 pounds and was last seen wearing grey shorts with stripes and a black and white cap. Authorities say Siket has blue eyes with white and balding hair.

There was no further information available at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.