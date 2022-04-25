MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old William Kunz who was last seen at his residence in Menasha.

According to officials, William was last seen on April 25 at 9:30 a.m. He was reportedly heading to Festival Foods, but never made it there. William has dementia and was with his 48-year-old son who has autism.

The son’s name is Craig Kunz, and they were driving a dark gray 2016 Chevy Equinox. William is described as 5’06” and 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes with gray short hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, baseball cap, jeans and shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Justice

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Justice

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.