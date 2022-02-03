SILVER ALERT: 75-year-old who gets lost while driving, frequently visits Kwik Trips

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old David Smith after he was last seen driving on Highway 27 in Eau Claire County.

According to authorities, a Smith was last seen driving south on Highway 27 entering Eau Claire County in a 2018 red Ford Escape with license plate number 123ZZB.

Smith reportedly has had previous incidents where he has gotten lost while driving to the point where his whereabouts are unknown for hours. Officials say he is later found in other parts of the state.

He does not have a cell phone and reportedly frequently visits Kwik Trip gas stations.

Smith was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a tan collared shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. He is described as 6’02” and 215 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He has hair on the sides and is bald on top with a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424. Local5 will continue to update this story.