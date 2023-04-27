SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman from Sheboygan who was last seen in Waukesha County.

According to a release, Sheila R. Simenz, 75, left her residence in Sheboygan on Thursday at around 2:45 p.m. for her scheduled haircut appointment and did not arrive.

She left in a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Wisconsin license plate 751FDM. She is described as five feet and ten inches. She weighs around 130 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown short hair.

Simenz was last seen wearing a dark blue or black vest with blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will continue to update this as we learn more about Sheila R. Simenz’s whereabouts.