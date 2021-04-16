UPDATE: Elaine Moertl found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Elaine has been found safe.

The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: 77-year-old Elaine Lucille Moertl of Wauwatosa

FRIDAY 4/16/2021, 12:42 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Elaine Lucille Moertl from Wauwatosa.

According to officials, Moertl was last seen Friday around 8:00 a.m. at Springhill Suites on 10411 Watertown Plank Road.

Moertl is described as a 5’3” 135-pound white female with un-styled grey/white hair, hazel eyes and has a left leg limp.

Authorities say Moertl may be wearing a blue puffy coat, black pants and dark-colored boots.

Moertl was staying in a hotel visiting a family member in the hospital. She was set to relocate to Tucson on Friday. Authorities say Moertl checked out of the hotel and drove away, leaving her brother-in-law, who was set to drive her to Tucson.

Moertl was driving a teal 2006 Toyota Camry/Solara with Wisconsin license plate 240GJZ.

There was no picture provided for Moertl at this time.

If you have any information contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

