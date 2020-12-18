SILVER ALERT: 77-year-old from Illinois could be in Wisconsin

(WFRV) A Silver Alert has been issued for an Illionis man who may be in Wisconsin.

Claude Rousseau, 77, of Naperville, Illinois was last seen Thursday, Dec. 17. He is described as 5’9″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffy winter coat, glasses and a hat.

Law enforcement received information that he likely traveled into Wisconsin the morning of Dec. 18.

He’s driving a 2014 brown Buick LaCrosse with a license plate number CR345.

If you have any information on Rousseau’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Naperville Police at 630-420-6173.

