GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin have issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Willie Griffin from Milwaukee, who was last seen in Green Bay this afternoon.

Griffin is described as an African American male, standing 5’9″ and weighing around 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown the clothes that Griffin may be wearing.

He is reportedly driving a teal-colored Chevrolet K1500 pickup with Wisconsin truck plate 287954, the last four of VIN#7231. The vehicle was reportedly spotted in Green Bay around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.