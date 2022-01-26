SILVER ALERT: 78-year-old Illinois man last seen in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert was issued for a 78-year-old man from Illinois who was last seen in southern Wisconsin.

According to authorities, 78-year-old Alfredo Lara was last seen in Kenosha on Jan. 26 around 1:10 a.m. Lara is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue bomber-style jacket, red sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes. Lara was driving a blue 2015 Ford Escape SUV with Illinois license plate A 5 2 4 5 4 4.

Officials say that Lara has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elk Grove Village Police Department at 847-357-4100 or call 9-1-1.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

