SILVER ALERT: 78-year-old last seen in Marquette County, walks with cane

OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Dale Myers who was last seen in Oxford, Wis.

According to authorities, Myers was last seen on June 8 around 5:00 p.m. at a residence on Elk Avenue. Myers was reported to be wearing plaid pajama bottoms and a white t-shirt.

Myers appeared to leave the residence with his dog Ginger who is a 12-year-old English Lab that is black in color. Myers drives a 2019 Honda Ridgeline with license plate WI GY3385, but his daughter said the license plate could be WI 300LKJ.

Authorities say that Myers recently gotten lost while he was driving in the Wisconsin Dells Area. Myers’ family says he likes to fast-food restaurants like Arby’s in Westfield and Cluver’s in Portage and Wisconsin Dells.

It was also mentioned that Myers has lost both his son and wife and is lonely. Myers has family in the Milwaukee and Grand Marsh areas.

Myers is described as 5’6″ and 150lbs with blue eyes and blone/gray short hair.

