SILVER ALERT: 78-year-old man missing from Manitowoc area, believed to be traveling on foot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Crime Alert released a silver alert on Tuesday, September 28, for a missing elderly man from Manitowoc.

78-year-old George Witting was said to have been last seen on September 28 around 10:30 in the morning when he left on foot from a caregiving facility, officials explain.

Witting is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 lbs. He has short brown hair and is believed to be wearing a navy blue or black long sleeve shirt with light green pants.

Anyone with information regarding Witting’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.

Local Five will update this story as new details become available.