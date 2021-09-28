SILVER ALERT: 78-year-old man missing from Manitowoc area, believed to be traveling on foot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Crime Alert released a silver alert on Tuesday, September 28, for a missing elderly man from Manitowoc.

78-year-old George Witting was said to have been last seen on September 28 around 10:30 in the morning when he left on foot from a caregiving facility, officials explain.

Witting is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 lbs. He has short brown hair and is believed to be wearing a navy blue or black long sleeve shirt with light green pants.

Anyone with information regarding Witting’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.

