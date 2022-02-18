RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man from Racine who left towards an unknown destination.

According to officials, Robert Dessart was last seen on Feb. 18 around 7:15 a.m. in Racine. He left in his 2004 black Honday CRV-EX.

He is described as 5’07” and 155 pounds with hazel eyes. He was last wearing a blue cardigan sweater, gray t-shirt and blue and green plaid pajama pants.

Dessart also has a tattoo on his left forearm ‘DESS’, and a bruise on the bridge of his nose.

The vehicle has the license plate number of 704RDN and the vehicle plates are from the VA (not military).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.