GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man that was last seen at a Gresham casino.

79-year-old John Krebs was last seen at North Star Casino on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. He is 6 feet, 230 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray or partially bald hair. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, blue jeans, glasses, and a gold watch on his left hand.

According to officials he left for the casino without his wife in a 1999 Toyota Camry, rust-free, with the license plate 948-ZZK. The car’s passenger mirror is attached with tape.

At this time it is not known what direction he is traveling. He does have a history of Alzheimer’s/Dementia.

You’re asked to contact the Stockbridge Munsee Tribal Police Department at 715-526-3111 with any tips.