SILVER ALERT: 79-year-old leaves his assisted living facility, never returns

MEDFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man from north-central Wisconsin who left his assisted living facility but never returned.

According to authorities, 79-year-old Raymond Piller was last seen on Oct. 21 around 4 p.m in Medford. Piller was allowed to leave his assisted living facility by staff in his personal vehicle but never returned.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with the logo ‘Pillers’ on it and blue jeans. Pillers is described as 5″7′ and 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Pillers’ vehicle is a 2013 brown Ford F-150 with the license plate number of HF8215. The vehicle also has a Harley Davidson sticker on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200.

