OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman in Oshkosh who is believed to have walked away.

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old woman last seen around 8 a.m. on May 29. Carolyn Malcom reportedly left the 100 block of Court Street around 8 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She was last seen wearing a red Adidas jumpsuit, a black baseball hat with a red brim and black shoes. Her family members say she may be confused or disoriented, but she would be friendly and cooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-236-5700. No additional details were provided.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.