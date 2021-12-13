SILVER ALERT: 80-year-old Diana Austin from Green Lake Co.

(WFRV) – Officials are searching for an 80-year-old woman from Green Lake County after she left a home early Monday morning.

According to the Silver Alert, Diana Austin is 5’2″, weighing 130 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and was possibly seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt. She was last seen on Praire Road in Markesan, Green Lake County area around 10:30 a.m. and it is believed she is in the Dane County area at this time.

She left a home with her suitcase and her German Shepard named Annie and a black cat named Reese’s. Austin reportedly has a storage unit in Fairwater, Wisconsin. She was apparently confused when she left the home and does suffer from memory loss.

Austin is driving a white Chevy S-10 and was pulling a red-colored utility trailer with a ramp on the back.

The license plate number is TE8517 and has a hard, back tonneau cover on it.

If you have any information regarding Diana’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 920-294-4000.