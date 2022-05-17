TUESDAY, 5/17/2022, 2:45 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Jay Cross from Appleton.

According to a release, Cross has been located and is safe.

Silver Alert: 80-year-old from Appleton

TUESDAY, 5/17/2022, 2:25 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old from Outagamie County.

Jay Cross from Appleton, left his residence to go on a walk and never returned home. Cross was last seen around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of McDonald Street and Grant Street.

He is described as 5’3” and weighs around 175 pounds. Cross has very short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow baseball hat, a brownish-red plaid flannel long sleeve shirt, and jeans.

Cross is believed to be on foot and anyone with information should contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.