WEDNESDAY 5/4/2022 11:25 a.m.

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 80-year-old Donald Smith is now canceled, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Law enforcement reports Smith has been found safe.

WEDNESDAY 5/4/2022 10:34 a.m.

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Donald Smith who was last seen leaving his home after he said he was going to Wausau.

According to authorities, Smith left his residence on May 4 around 7:50 a.m. He apparently made comments to his wife that he was going to Wausau. It was mentioned that he could possibly be heading to a county building near Marathon Park.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon plaid shirt and a navy-blue jacket. Smith is described as 5’9″ and 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

The vehicle he was driving is a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate GY3884. It reportedly has a dent on the rear and is a regular cab pickup truck.

Donald Smith

Wausau is just over an hour south of Minocqua.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minocqua Police Department at 715-356-3234.

