SILVER ALERT: 81-year-old Evelyn Rewolinski of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year old Evelyn Rewolinski from Milwaukee

According to authorities, Rewolinski was reported missing by her daughter on Feb. 15. Rewolinski has gotten lost while driving her typical short routes in the past and has ended up in other citites.

Officials report Rewolinksi was last seen wearing a white winter jacket, a gray winter hat, black sweat pants, gray slip-on shoes and no socks. The vehicle is a silver 2000 Cadillac DeVille with license plate number 984-VNA with a tape of crack on the rear driver’s taillight.

Rewolinski is described as a 5’00” 180-pound white woman with short gray hair, brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Rewlinski’s whereabouts contact the City of Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.

