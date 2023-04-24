HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man from Harrison in Calumet County.

According to authorities, 82-year-old Earl Winton from Harrison was last seen leaving his home around 2 p.m. Winton’s car is a Silver 2014 Kia Sorrento with a distinctive red, white and blue American flag that covers most of the vehicle.

The vehicle also has eagle decals with jewel eyes on the sides. The vehicle has a license plate of 947VPP.

Winton is described as 5 feet ten inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has blue eyes and white hair. Winton was reportedly last wearing dark brown pants and a burgundy winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-849-2335. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.