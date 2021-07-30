UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, 82-year-old found safe

FRIDAY 7/30/2021 6:21 a.m.

ELKHORN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert that was issued for 82-year-old Jerry Daily has been canceled.

According to authorities, Daily was found safe.

There was no further information provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: SILVER ALERT: 82-year-old man from Elkhorn, was traveling to Illinois

FRIDAY 7/30/2021 5:44 a.m.

ELKHORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Jerry Daily from Elkhorn after he did not appear at his daughter’s residence in Illinois.

According to authorities, Daily was thought to have left his residence around 2:15 p.m. on July 29 to travel to Oak Park, Illinois to visit his daughter. Daily did not arrive by 7:00 p.m. when authorities say he normally would have arrived by 5:00 p.m.

Daily is described as 6’2″ and 200 pounds with blonde hair. Daily was last seen wearing a white polo, blue golf-style shorts, dark brown boat shoes/loafers and no socks.

Daily was driving a 2001 black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with license plate number 848MJR.

If anyone has information regarding Daily they are asked to call the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 262-741-4400.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

