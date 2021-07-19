SILVER ALERT: 83-year-old man from Columbia County, last seen in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- A Silver Alert has been released for 83-year-old Randall Froehlich on Monday, July 19.

Froehlich left in his car from the Portage area on July 18. He told his wife he was going to look at houses and has not been seen since. The 83-year-old was last seen in Oshkosh on July 19.

The Silver Alert describes the Columbia County man as having gray and balding hair with a mustache. He is suspected to be traveling in his car which is a 2008 black Mercedes Benz. It has a Wisconsin license plate with the number and letters “425RCY.”

The leading agency name is the Columbia County Sheriff’s department and if you have any contact information you are asked to call (608) 742-4166, extension 1.

No further information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details become available to the public.