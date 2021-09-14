UPDATE: Silver Alert has been canceled, 84-year-old Phillip Pezewski has been found

TUESDAY 09/14/2021 8:15 p.m.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV)- The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Phillip Pezewski has been located.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday, September 14, from Stevens Point. No details as to where Pezewski was found, or where he was going have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert: 84-year-old man from Steven’s Point last seen on Brilowski Road

TUESDAY 09/14/2021 7:50 p.m.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV)- The Portage County Sheriff’s Office released a silver alert for a missing 84-year-old.

Phillip Pezewski was last seen on Tuesday, September 14, around 2 p.m. when his caregiver had stepped away to the store.

Reports say Pezewski is a white male with blue eyes, white balding hair, and is about 5’09”. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, jeans, tennis shoes, and a blue plaid shirt.

An interesting feature, according to officials, that makes the Stevens Point man more identifiable is a tattoo of the word “Phil” on one of his shoulders.

He is believed to have left his home by driving a 1993 Chevrolet K-1500 truck. The truck is a blue and beige-colored vehicle. It is unknown which direction Pezewski was heading. The silver alert says he was last seen on Brilowski Road N.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is heading the investigation into located Phillip Pezewski and asks if anyone knows any relevant information to please contact Officers at (715) 346-1400.

Local Five will update this story as new details become available.