SILVER ALERT: 84-year-old woman from Oshkosh, possibly in Clark County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert for 84-year-old Georgia Mae Pinkerton has been issued as a family member she lives with woke up with her and the vehicle missing even though she hasn’t driven a car in over three years.

According to authorities, Pinkerton was last seen on July 20 around 8 p.m. in Oshkosh. Pinkerton lives with a family member and when the family member woke up Pinkerton was missing along with the vehicle.

Pinkerton has reportedly not driven a vehicle in over three years and has a medical issue that requires medication. She does not have a cell phone or purse with her.

She recently made comments in recent weeks about returning home to the Clark County Wisconsin area.

Pinkerton is described as 5’01” and 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink plain t-shirt with black capri pants with a white stripe down the side, a white two-button cardigan sweater and slippers and glasses.

The vehicle is a 2018 blue Kia Soul with license plate number ABN-5796.

Anyone with information regarding Pinkerton is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.