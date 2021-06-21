SILVER ALERT: 86-year-old woman from Marshfield missing, car found abandoned

(WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old Barbara Wilson, who lives with her son, after their vehicle was found abandoned in Price County.

According to authorities, Barbara was last seen on June 17 and last spoke on the phone with another family member within the last 72 hours. Barbara is believed to be with her son 63-year-old Dale Wilson who may be missing as well.

The destination is unknown at this time, and authorities say if found she may be confused.

Barbara is described as 5’03” and 140 pounds with hazel eyes, brown/gray hair and it is not known what she was last wearing.

Dale Wilson

Barbara Wilson

The abandoned vehicle was a 2015 Silver Chevy Malibu with license plate AKF99006.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.