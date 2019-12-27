Update: Silver Alert Canceled, Omro man found safe

UPDATE: The Omro Police Department reports 87-year-old Stanley Sperger is safe after being located in Neenah.

Original Story: Friday, 12/27/2019 1:07 P.M.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Omro Police have issued a silver alert for 87-year-old Stanley Sperger. Sperger was last seen on Christmas day at 1:30 p.m. possibly driving a 2003 black Toyota Tundra.

Police say the license plates for the Tundra are NJ8-981.

Officers are saying Sperger takes multiple medications, but they were left at his home. They also say he has the beginning stages of Alzheimers and dementia; he is also diabetic.

Sperger has no cell phone or means to contact family.

Please contact Omro Police with any information at 920-685-7007