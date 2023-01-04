NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man from Neenah, and police are searching for his whereabouts.

Raymond A. Rast was last seen on January 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., leaving a residence on South Matthias Street in the City of Appleton.

He reportedly stands 6’0” tall and weighs around 196 pounds. Rast has short white and thinning hair, and it is unknown what clothing he is wearing. He does have a slight limp and poor balance.

Officials say Rast could be in a 2015 Grey Ford Escape with the Wisconsin license plate number 602YKK. Be on the lookout for that type of vehicle.

Anyone with information on Rast’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6000.

No additional details were provided.