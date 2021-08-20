UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old found safe

FRIDAY 8/20/2021 8:19 a.m.

GRAND MARSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Albert Huber has been canceled, as he was found safe.

According to authorities, Huber was found safe and is no longer considered missing.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old missing from Adams County

FRIDAY 8/20/2021 6:34 a.m.

GRAND MARSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man after he left a friend’s house and never returned home.

According to officials, 88-year-old Albert Huber was last seen on August 19 around 9 p.m. in Grand Marsh. Huber was last seen leaving a friend’s house.

Huber is described as 5’10” and 178 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He also walks with a reportedly strong limp.

He was last seen wearing a white print dress shirt with brown dress pants and black shoes.

The vehicle Huber was in is a 2004 silver Buick LeSabre with the Wisconsin license plate number 739FNG. Grand Marsh is just over 70 miles west of Fond du Lac.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.