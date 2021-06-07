NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

UPDATE: 89-year-old returned to his home, Silver Alert canceled

MONDAY 6/7/2021 7:43 a.m.

PHELPS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 89-year-old Fred Murphy has been canceled after he returned to his home.

According to authorities, Murphy has returned to his home.

There was no further information provided at this time.

ORIGINAL: SILVER ALERT: 89-year-old from Phelps missing after leaving for pizza

MONDAY 6/7/2021 5:31 a.m.

PHELPS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert was issued for 89-year-old Fred James Murphy after he was last seen leaving to pick up a pizza.

According to authorities, Murphy is described as 5’9″ and 170lbs white male with blue eyes, gray hair and a white beard. Murphy was last seen wearing black, white and gray camo pants and a black t-shirt.

On June 6, Murphy was last seen in Phelps (Wis.) when he left his residence to pick up a pizza in Iron River, Mich. Authorities say Murphy never arrived in Iron River.

Murphy reportedly has a chocolate lab with im named Spud. Murphy was driving a 2018 blue Ford F-150 with the license plate number 192851.

Phelps is about three hours north of Green Bay.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vilas County Sheriff Office at 715-479-4441.

