SILVER ALERT: 89-year-old Herbert Schmiedel of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WFRV)- A silver alert has been issued for 89-year-old Herbert Schmiedel of Brookfield from Waukesha County.

According to sources, Schmiedel was last seen Monday, May 31, around 11 a.m. at his home.

Schmiedel is said to have been wearing a black striped golf t-shirt and gray shorts. He is described as 5’2″ with hazel eyes and short white hair.

The Brookfield man is believed to be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with a black rag top.

If you have any information regarding Schmiedel, you are advised to contact Brookfield Police Department at (262) 796-3798