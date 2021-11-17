Silver Alert: 90-year-old Milwaukee man last seen in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Milwaukee man who was last seen in the area of HWY 11 and County Road T in Brodhead.

According to authorities, 90-year-old Jurden Moore was last seen on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Brodhead is in Rock and Green Counties. The Milwaukee Police Department says that Moore is a ‘critical missing’ person.

Originally Moore was missing from the area of North 107th Street and West Donna Drive in Milwaukee.

Moore is described as 6’01” and 180 pounds with medium complexion, thin build, bald head, clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, but long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV bearing Wisconsin plate number 862GHC.

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.