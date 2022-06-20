GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old man from Green Bay.

Norbert Delvoye, 91, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sunday after wandering away from his residence on St. Anthony Drive.

Delvoye is described as five feet and six inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a bright yellow t-shirt that says ‘Bonduel Bears’ in a blue font, gray shorts, and gray shoes.

Norbert has dementia and is without his hearing aids and walker. He is expected to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Delvoye’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.