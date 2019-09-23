SILVER ALERT: Armando Rodriguez, 67, from Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Armando R. Rodriguez, 67, is described as Hispanic with white hair, a bushy white beard, and brown eyes. Armando is 5’6″ and about 168 pounds.

Officials say Armando was last seen Saturday around 12:50 p.m. leaving his CBRF facility at 613 N. Division Street in Appleton.

He was wearing an orange baseball cap and carrying a black duffel bag.

Police say Armando did not say where he was going, but it is believed that he would be attempting to visit family members in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties or possibly to Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500.