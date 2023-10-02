FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen driving her vehicle.

Officers are searching for Pamela A. Freund, who has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has not returned home. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. driving a 2013 Silver Toyota Rav4 with Wisconsin license plate APB8659.

Freund is 5’3″ and weighs around 100 pounds. She has short brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a dark blouse.

Anyone with information on Freund’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.