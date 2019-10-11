SILVER ALERT: Carolyn Jane Keeler, 69, from Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Carolyn Jane Keeler.

Carolyn was last seen at her home on County Road K in Fond du Lac Friday morning around 9 a.m.

She is described as 5’4″, about 160 pounds, and wearing a pink jacket, dark shirt, and pink pants.

Carolyn is white, with hazel eyes, and white/silver shoulder-length curly hair.

Officials say she was last seen driving her 1998 Black Lincoln Navigator with Wisconsin license plates 567907.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.