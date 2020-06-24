NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

SILVER ALERT: Clifford Larson, 90, of New Lisbon

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Juneau County man who left Wednesday morning with intentions to drive to Iron Mountain, Mich.

New Lisbon Police say 90-year-old Clifford Larson was last seen at about 5 a.m. Wednesday on West Pearl Street in New Lisbon in Juneau County. Clifford left his home with the intention of driving to property in the U.P. Authorities say he has not driven in many months due to cognitive and health issues.

MORE: MISSING: Jimmy Willey, 66, of Marinette Co.

Clifford is described as 5’8″, about 165 pounds, with green eyes and white, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a faded gray pair of work pants, a plaid tan long sleeve shirt, yellow straw cowboy hat, and glasses.

Left his residence with the intention of driving to property in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Has not driven in many months due to cognitive and health issues.

More: Stockbridge-Munsee P.D. ask public for help in locating missing man

Police say Clifford will be traveling in a red 2011 Toyota Camry with Michigan license plate, 1593K8.

Anyone with information on Clifford’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Lisbon Police at 608-847-9411 or local law enforcement.

