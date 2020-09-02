UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing Winneconne man canceled

WEDNESDAY 9/2/2020 7:33 p.m.

LARSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert for a missing Winneconne man has been canceled.

Authorities say 66-year-old David Biggar was found safe. David was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: David Biggar, 66, of Winneconne

WEDNESDAY 9/2/2020 6:53 p.m.

LARSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says David Biggar was last seen at the Kwik Trimp on County Road II in Larsen shortly before 1 p.m.

David is described as white, 6’2″, about 260 pounds with blue eyes, and gray medium-length, unkept scruffy hair. He is also unshaven.

He was last seen wearing inside out navy blue cargo shorts, a gray long sleeve sweatshirt, and possibly a brown button-up shirt. David may not be wearing shoes.

Authorities say David left his home in Winneconne and traveled to a nearby Kwik Trip. He left that Kwik Trip at 12:23 p.m. and went to Kwik Trip in Winchester at about 12:55 p.m.

David then left, traveling eastbound on CTH II in a black 2015 Dodge Ram. The truck is a 2-door model with no topper and a large winch on the front bumper with a tube-style grille guard. The Sheriff’s Office says the truck has a Wisconsin license plate 24315DS with tags that expired in March 2020.

If you have any information regarding David or his whereabouts, contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 236-7512 or your local law enforcement.

