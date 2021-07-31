GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

SILVER ALERT: Debra Graf, 65, from Pulaski

SATURDAY 7/31/2021 7:23 a.m.

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing vulnerable woman from Pulaski, Debra Graf.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 65-year-old Debra Graf, who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Graf was reportedly last seen at her home on Hillside Drive in Pulaski at around 8:45 p.m. on July 30.

Authorities say it’s unknown where she may have gone, but believe she is traveling on foot as her vehicle was left at home. Debra is described as a White 5’01” woman with green eyes, platinum blonde hair and was last seen wearing brown pants and a multi-colored shirt.

Debra Graf

If residents have any information on Debra Graf’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s office at 715-526-3111.

