SILVER ALERT: Denise Nelson, 65, of Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Oshkosh woman.

Authorities say 65-year-old Denise Nelson left her assisted living facility near Lake Pointe Drive on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, and has yet to return home.

Denise has diagnosed dementia and doesn’t have a phone or a vehicle. She also travels via city bus.

She needs prescribed medication that she does not have with her. Denise has also missed appointments she normally goes to, authorities say.

Denise is described as 5’4″ and about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes, red curly hair, and was black fuzzy sweater, black boots, black hat, and red fake leather jacket. Authorities say she is carrying a burgundy floral pattern suitcase.

If you see or know anything about Denise’s whereabouts, contact Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or your local law enforcement.

