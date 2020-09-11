UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing 7o-year-old canceled

FRIDAY 9/11/2020 3:10 p.m.

(WFRV) – Authorities say a missing 70-year-old man has been located and is safe.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for Donald Milroy of Illinois, who was last reportedly seen in the Fond du Lac County area.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: Donald Milroy, 70, last seen in Fond du Lac County

FRIDAY 9/11/2020 12:41 p.m.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Illinois man last seen in Fond du Lac County.

According to Pecatonica Police in Illinois, 70-year-old Donald Milroy was last known to be in Fond du Lac County at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. He was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Donald has reportedly been experiencing significant memory loss. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Mazda with Illinois license plate 8075055.

He is believed to be in his vehicle but may no longer be in the Fond du Lac area.

Donald is described as white and is about 5’11”, weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

No photo of Donald is currently available.

Anyone with any information about Donald is asked to contact Pecatonica Police at 815-282-2600 or local law enforcement.

