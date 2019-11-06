UPDATE: Edgar Oestreich, found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MENOMINE, Wis. (WFRV) — 82-year-old Edgar Oestreich has been found safe.

The statewide Silver Alert has been canceled.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Merrill man.

According to officials, 82-year-old Edgar Oestreich was last seen Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at a floral shop in Menominee. Edgar was reportedly looking for a VA clinic.

The family told officials that they could find no reason why Edgar to be away from Merrill. They add that Edgar had been exhibiting signs in the last few months of a decline in mental facilities with dementia-like actions.

Edgar is described as white, 5’11”, and 226 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair and a mustache. Edgar was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green flannel shirt, a red baseball cap, and a tan shirt.

Officials believe he is traveling in a red 2014 Chrysler 200 XL with Wisconsin license plate 213-BUZ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272.