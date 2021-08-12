SILVER ALERT: Edward Warren Moede, 73, Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old from Shawano, who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to a release, Edward Warren Moede was last seen in Shawano around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say that was the last time he was in contact with his family.

He is described as a 5’07” Native American man who is 210 lbs. He has hazel eyes and grey hair.

Authorities say he may be traveling in a car, a grey 2019 Lincoln Nautilus MKX SUV with a Wisconsin license plate AJD6409.

Courtesy: Wisconsin Crime Alert Network

If you have any information as to where he is, please contact the Shawano City Police Dept. at 715-526-3111.