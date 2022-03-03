VIROQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 60-year-old that was last seen on Feb. 28.

According to a release, Francis Johnston left his home to go to a doctor’s appointment. He apparently attended the appointment and then was last seen around 5 p.m. that day after he left Eagles Club in Viroqua.

Johnston is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as 604 in height, 250 in weight, with blue eyes and long gray hair with a gray beard.

Deputies say Johnston was wearing a plaid short-sleeved shirt button-up, blue jeans, grey and black cloth spring jacket, his right foot has a black open-toe boot, while his left shoe had a brown loafer.

He may be driving a 1992 Brown Cadillac Brougham with a WI license plate of 3HRT0UR.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 608-647-2106.