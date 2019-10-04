LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Door County man

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A statewide silver alert has been issued for 80-year-old Donald Pardonner.

Donald is a 5’09” 164 lb White Male with blue eyes, white hair, a beard, and wearing glasses.

The 80-year-old was driving a 2005 Black Honda CRV with license plate B0RNFR and a rear spare tire on the back that has no cover.

Donald was last seen on Grove Road in the township of Liberty Grove on Tuesday and left in his vehicle in an unknown direction of travel, unknown clothing description, and no cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Door County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 746-2416

