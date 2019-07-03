Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Brookfield woman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Brookfield, Waukesha County woman who is believed to be missing.

89-year-old Beverly Schnier (5’4″, 180 lbs.) was last seen July 3 at 1:30 a.m. leaving Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield after visiting her husband. She has short gray hair and green eyes. She was also wearing a white shirt with flowers, black shoes, black slacks and was carrying a black handbag.

She is believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin License plates numbered 994-XZS. Anyone with information on Beverly’s whereabouts is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.